Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 17.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 394.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 26,030 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the third quarter worth $213,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.4% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 17.3% in the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 215,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 31,760 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OZK shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of Bank OZK stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.02. The stock had a trading volume of 850,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,126. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day moving average is $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.27. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $52.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $406.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.81 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

