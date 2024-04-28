Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF makes up about 4.1% of Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.30% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $9,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,815,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 284,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after acquiring an additional 21,150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AVES traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.91. 16,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,243. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $48.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.27 and its 200-day moving average is $45.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.