Syon Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,431 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $782,792.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,656.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,350.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $782,792.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,656.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,664 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PRU opened at $110.50 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.22 and a 12-month high of $118.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.