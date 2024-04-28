Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 85,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,730,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,618,000 after purchasing an additional 53,932 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,374,000 after purchasing an additional 200,537 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 780,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 468,479 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 740,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter.

Get Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF alerts:

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PREF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.91. 136,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,216. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $18.23.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.