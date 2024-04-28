Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 404.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,664.0% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 24,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT opened at $255.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.71. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $271.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.61.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

