Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Bought by Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 0.8% of Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 43,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.56. The stock had a trading volume of 870,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,725. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $30.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.19.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

