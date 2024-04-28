Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STIP. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $99.20. 279,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,963. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.36.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

