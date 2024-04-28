Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE AEM opened at $65.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.97, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.90 and its 200-day moving average is $52.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 168.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

