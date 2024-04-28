Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE AEM opened at $65.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.97, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.90 and its 200-day moving average is $52.63.
Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 168.42%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.
