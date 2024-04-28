Golden State Equity Partners Has $327,000 Position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners owned 0.14% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,477,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 256,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $525,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 61,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.64. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $31.87.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.