Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Sold by Core Wealth Management Inc.

Core Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 19.0% of Core Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Core Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.22% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $39,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,615,000. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,149,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,351,000 after buying an additional 603,454 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 236.3% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 768,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,022,000 after buying an additional 539,929 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $16,714,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 778,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,017,000 after acquiring an additional 370,028 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.92. 492,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,134. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $42.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average is $41.48.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

