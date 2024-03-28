Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Short Interest Update

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the February 29th total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Origin Agritech Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEED traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 16,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,957. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58. Origin Agritech has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $7.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Origin Agritech in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Agritech

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEED. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Origin Agritech in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Origin Agritech by 5,760.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Origin Agritech by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Origin Agritech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Origin Agritech in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. 1.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

Further Reading

