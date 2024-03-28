PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) SVP Paul T. Davis Sells 100,000 Shares

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $5,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,829.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PBF Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PBF opened at $56.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.73. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.71.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.49). PBF Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.08%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PBF shares. Mizuho downgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PBF Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBF

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 473.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.