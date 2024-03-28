Planned Solutions Inc. Invests $6.13 Million in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 87,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,132,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.9% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BATS IEFA opened at $74.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.20. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

