Procyon Advisors LLC Has $15.81 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,309 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,422,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $337.77. 164,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,078. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $236.87 and a one year high of $340.83. The stock has a market cap of $86.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $326.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.71.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

