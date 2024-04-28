Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI) Short Interest Down 20.9% in April

Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,700 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the March 31st total of 212,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Xiao-I Stock Performance

NASDAQ AIXI opened at $1.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97. Xiao-I has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $10.39.

About Xiao-I

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co, Ltd., provides smart city, software, and architectural design artificial intelligence services in the People's Republic of China. It offers software products, such as intelligent interactive platform, intelligent voice platform, knowledge fusion platform, computer vision series platform, and other intelligent products.

