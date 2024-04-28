Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Short Interest Up 57.7% in April

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the March 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $1.36 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.88.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.14). Analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -4.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEMD. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Aethlon Medical from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

