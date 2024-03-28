Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 192 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DPZ traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $493.57. 64,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,216. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $494.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.50.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 41.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $346.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Domino’s Pizza

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

