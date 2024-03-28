Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 172,355 Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 172,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,000. Procyon Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 151.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 23,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after buying an additional 436,544 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.08. 53,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,743. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.82.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0736 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.