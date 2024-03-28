Procyon Advisors LLC Has $4.41 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,404 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,510,000. Swmg LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 63,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Goodman Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 681,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after purchasing an additional 16,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SPDW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.85. 209,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,246,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $35.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

