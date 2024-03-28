Procyon Advisors LLC Takes $4.98 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 255,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,977,000. Procyon Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,223,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,604,000 after buying an additional 1,138,315 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,924 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,456,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,910 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 397.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,175,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,025,000 after purchasing an additional 939,376 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $12,087,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.30. The company had a trading volume of 45,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,823. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.10. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $19.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.0667 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

