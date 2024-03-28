QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.58

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.58 and last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 7444 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley upgraded QuinStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens increased their price target on QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QNST

QuinStreet Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $122.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.46 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $126,357.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,436,916.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuinStreet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in QuinStreet by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 11.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,979 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 14.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.