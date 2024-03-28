SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF) Short Interest Update

SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the February 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
SAF-Holland Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SFHLF remained flat at C$11.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$11.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.45. SAF-Holland has a one year low of C$10.89 and a one year high of C$11.85.
About SAF-Holland
