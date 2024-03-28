SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF) Short Interest Update

SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the February 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SAF-Holland Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFHLF remained flat at C$11.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$11.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.45. SAF-Holland has a one year low of C$10.89 and a one year high of C$11.85.

Get SAF-Holland alerts:

About SAF-Holland

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and air suspension systems, fifth wheels, hweel systems, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-Holland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-Holland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.