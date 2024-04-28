Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.97

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.97 and traded as high as C$14.63. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$14.01, with a volume of 110,608 shares traded.
TCL.A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transcontinental presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.08.
Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.
