Sage Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 217,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,242,000 after buying an additional 94,098 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

SLYG traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,971. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.64 and a 52-week high of $87.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.65.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

