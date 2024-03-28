Sage Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,783,000 after acquiring an additional 12,836,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,558,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,329,000 after acquiring an additional 384,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,809,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,492,000 after buying an additional 54,832 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,754,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,200,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,410,000 after buying an additional 129,179 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

ESGD traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,938. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.34. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $80.20. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.