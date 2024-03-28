Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,470 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Sage Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF comprises 0.6% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $6,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $915,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IGF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.62. 136,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,664. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average is $45.16.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

