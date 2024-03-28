Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $261.33. 93,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,572. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $262.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.75.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.