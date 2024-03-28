Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) Short Interest Up 161.5% in March

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 161.5% from the February 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS SOAGY traded down $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $79.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $45.61 and a 12-month high of $88.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.05.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.0856 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

