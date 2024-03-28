Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,669,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $157,925,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,104 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,484. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $39.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

