Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.03. 732,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,854. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.30.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

