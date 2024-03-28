Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Declines By 47.3%

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,400 shares, a decrease of 47.3% from the February 29th total of 552,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE MYD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.06. The company had a trading volume of 159,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,392. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $11.30.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
