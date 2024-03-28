Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Expands By 84.0%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 84.0% from the February 29th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:BPYPO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.41. The company had a trading volume of 202,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,266. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.97. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $15.94.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Brookfield Property Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.3984 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.06%.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.