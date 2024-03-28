Short Interest in ETAO International Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO) Decreases By 95.8%

ETAO International Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the February 29th total of 138,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ETAO International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ETAO International in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ETAO International during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ETAO International Trading Down 6.0 %

ETAO traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.76. 19,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,072. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ETAO International has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16.

About ETAO International

ETAO International Co, Ltd., a digital healthcare company, provides medical care services. It develops healthcare ecosystem that consist online telemedicine, artificial intelligence, big data evaluation, online insurance, pharmacy, biotech, offline hospitals, and specialty clinics services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

