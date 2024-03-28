Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $54.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

