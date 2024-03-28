SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SENGF) Short Interest Up 600.9% in March

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SENGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 771,000 shares, a growth of 600.9% from the February 29th total of 110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Price Performance

OTCMKTS SENGF remained flat at $0.47 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46. SINOPEC Engineering has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $0.53.

About SINOPEC Engineering (Group)

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contracting services in the People's Republic of China, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and internationally. The company operates through Engineering, Consulting and Licensing; EPC Contracting; Construction; and Equipment Manufacturing segments.

