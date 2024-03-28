SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 526,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 369% from the previous session’s volume of 112,086 shares.The stock last traded at $42.87 and had previously closed at $42.53.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average of $40.74.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,052,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,860,000 after acquiring an additional 686,555 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,712.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after buying an additional 311,239 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 598,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,492,000 after acquiring an additional 270,665 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,494.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 249,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after buying an additional 233,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 236,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after buying an additional 131,343 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.