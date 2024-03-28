Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.38-0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $804.5-805.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $802.08 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.380-0.390 EPS.

CXM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Sprinklr from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Sprinklr from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.59.

Shares of CXM stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.19, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $17.14.

In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 10,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $124,983.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,614.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $152,998.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,928.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 10,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $124,983.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,614.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,682 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,123 over the last 90 days. 40.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 126.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

