Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, an increase of 76.4% from the February 29th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbox Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Starbox Group by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Starbox Group by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 30,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Starbox Group by 15,907.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 16,544 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbox Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Starbox Group during the first quarter worth $180,000. 21.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbox Group alerts:

Starbox Group Stock Up 2.0 %

STBX stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.34. Starbox Group has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47.

Starbox Group Company Profile

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cash rebate and digital advertising services to retail merchant advertisers through websites and mobile apps in Malaysia. It connects retail merchants with individual online and offline shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebate programs offered by retail merchants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbox Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbox Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.