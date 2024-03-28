Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $25.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 51.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.42.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

CCL stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.54. The company had a trading volume of 37,694,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,477,219. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of -137.66 and a beta of 2.54. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $580,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 176,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,163,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,055,000 after purchasing an additional 559,038 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 344,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 22,328 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

