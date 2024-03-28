Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Trading Down 2.4%

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.84 and last traded at $13.85. Approximately 333,358 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,826,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.54.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Takeda Pharmaceutical news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $29,999,994.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,755,583 shares in the company, valued at $30,420,222.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,978,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7,496.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 69,868 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1,440.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,041,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,863,000 after acquiring an additional 973,935 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $2,784,000. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

