TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Short Interest Update

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the February 29th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TuanChe

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TuanChe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in TuanChe in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TuanChe by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Get TuanChe alerts:

TuanChe Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ TC traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.62. 2,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,932. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13. TuanChe has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $15.75.

About TuanChe

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China and internationally. It organizes auto shows and special promotion events; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TuanChe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuanChe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.