Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Shares Purchased by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTWG. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 295.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $197,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $198.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.87. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $148.12 and a 1-year high of $199.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

