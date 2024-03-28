Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $949,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of IUSG traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $117.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,667. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $86.45 and a twelve month high of $118.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.92 and a 200-day moving average of $103.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
