Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,287 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.79. The stock had a trading volume of 969,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,966,227. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.18. The stock has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

