VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 262.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 200,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 145,061 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 305.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CIZ stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,825. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average of $29.61. The stock has a market cap of $42.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.61. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $28.17 and a 12-month high of $32.17.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

About VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.0524 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th.

The VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 500 ex-US developed-market stocks screened for positive earnings weighted by volatility. The fund can hold up to 75% cash in market downturns. CIZ was launched on Oct 1, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

