Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Shares Down 0.2%

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.37 and last traded at $60.59. Approximately 2,284,721 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 20,198,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.72.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

The firm has a market cap of $484.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.38%.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,559,298.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,274,475 shares in the company, valued at $228,855,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,559,298.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,274,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,855,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 7,218,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 682,868,829 shares in the company, valued at $35,900,690,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,208,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,465,662. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,214,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,944,764,000 after purchasing an additional 751,713 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walmart by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,087,268 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,852,277,000 after buying an additional 426,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,674,652,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Walmart by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,194,000 after buying an additional 2,150,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

