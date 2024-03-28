Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vista Gold

Vista Gold Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VGZ opened at $0.54 on Friday. Vista Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.02 million, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vista Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 8.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 32,332 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vista Gold by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 71,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.