CareCloud’s (CCLD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded CareCloud from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get CareCloud alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CareCloud

CareCloud Trading Up 1.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareCloud

CCLD stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.12. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in CareCloud in the second quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in CareCloud in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the second quarter worth about $225,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the second quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.