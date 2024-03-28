CareCloud’s (CCLD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.50 price target on the stock.
Separately, Maxim Group upgraded CareCloud from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.
View Our Latest Report on CareCloud
CareCloud Trading Up 1.7 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareCloud
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in CareCloud in the second quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in CareCloud in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the second quarter worth about $225,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the second quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.
CareCloud Company Profile
CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CareCloud
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.