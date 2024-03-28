Insider Buying: Crown Place VCT (LON:CRWN) Insider Buys £9,903.88 in Stock

Crown Place VCT (LON:CRWN – Get Free Report) insider Tony Ellingham purchased 31,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £9,903.88 ($12,515.96).

Crown Place VCT Stock Performance

Shares of LON CRWN opened at GBX 28.90 ($0.37) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £81.13 million, a PE ratio of 2,890.00 and a beta of 0.09. Crown Place VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 28.20 ($0.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 32 ($0.40). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 29.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 30.34.

Crown Place VCT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a GBX 0.78 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Crown Place VCT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20,000.00%.

About Crown Place VCT

Crown Place VCT PLC is a Venture Capital Trust specializes in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in pubs, health and fitness clubs, cinemas, business services, healthcare technology, information technology, fintech and environmental sectors. The fund seeks to invest in smaller unquoted companies based in the United Kingdom.

