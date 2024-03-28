VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VTEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on VTEX from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded VTEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Get VTEX alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VTEX

VTEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTEX opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average is $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.41 and a beta of 1.42. VTEX has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.07 million. VTEX had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VTEX will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTEX. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its position in shares of VTEX by 106.6% in the third quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 6,611,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,937 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in shares of VTEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,122,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of VTEX in the first quarter worth approximately $8,747,000. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of VTEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,899,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of VTEX by 19.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,129,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,397,000 after purchasing an additional 667,849 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.